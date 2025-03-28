Eagles Open 2025 Playoffs in Baie-Comeau Tonight

The Cape Breton Eagles will begin the 2025 playoffs in the same place they ended the 2024 playoffs- in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, against the Drakkar.

Last year Baie-Comeau defeated Cape Breton in five games in the QMJHL semi-final series, culminating in a 2-1 overtime victory in an instant classic for Baie-Comeau in the series clincher. Although both teams have made many changes since that series, a strong rivalry remains and this series will likely be just as competitive as the final game back in May. Only two points separated the Eagles & the Drakkar this year in the standings this season, with Baie-Comeau claiming home ice advantage after both teams won both games on the final weekend.

For the Eagles, the first line will be key in this series, as Jacob Newcombe, Cam Squires, and Joey Henneberry have all produced at a point per game or greater as one of the top lines in the league. On the backend, the top pick in the 2022 QMJHL draft Tomas Lavoie has emerged as an elite two way defenseman in the QMJHL and will see plenty of ice time this series. The Eagles goaltending will be a story to watch- Nashville draft pick Jakub Milota has been pushed by second half acquisition Alexis Cournoyer, who posted an impressive 942 save percentage through 21 games.

Either Milota or Cournoyer would be getting their first taste of starting in the playoffs, and it's the same situation for 17 year old Lucas Beckman,who posted the league's third best save percentage (914) among starting goaltenders. The Drakkar's depth will be tested, as team leading goal scorer Justin Poirier and stud defenseman Alexis Bernier will miss the series due to injury. Up front the Drakkar will rely on leading point getter Matyas Melovsky and 34 goal man Louis-Charles Plourde. On the backend, rugged captain Anthony Lavoie will play a big role. The Drakkar will to continue to thrive on special teams, ranking second in both power play and penalty kill in the regular season.

Unlike last year's semi-final, this year's first round series will be conducted in a 2-3-2 format. The Drakkar will host games 1 & 2 on Friday Saturday, before the series shifts to Sydney for games 3, 4, and 5* on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Games 6* & 7* are scheduled in Baie-Comeau on Monday & Tuesday. (*If necessary.) The Eagles will be looking to break new ground- no team has won a 2-3-2 series after starting on the road in a series involving the Cape Breton Eagles.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa, Baie-Comeau, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/wYekI

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31786/

CAPE BRETON BAIE-COMEAU

5th Eastern Conference, 34-23-4-3 (Away: 16-11-3-2) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 36-23-4-1 (Home: 20-11-1)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-1-0

212GF/195GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 236GF/186GA

0-2-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0

Saturday, Cape Breton 5 @ Saint John 3 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Chicoutimii 5 @ Baie-Comeau 7

Cam Squires (75 points in 58 games) LEADING SCORER Matyas Melovsky, 83 points in 57 games

9th, 21.8% Away: 9th, 21% POWER PLAY 2nd, 27.6%, Home: 3rd, 28.2%

3rd, 82.1% Away: 5th, 81.8% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 84% Home: 2nd, 83.6%

Lucas Romeo, Logan Quinn, Nathan Plouffe INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Alexis Bernier, Justin Poirier, Drew Allison

