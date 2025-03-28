Eagles Fall in Series Opening Game in Baie-Comeau

March 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Eagles had a flurry of chances in the opening minute, but it was Baie-Comeau striking first when Shawn Pearson fed a pass to Evan Courtois who deked around Cournoyer for the opening goal just 99 seconds into the game. The Eagles outshot Baie-Comeau14-5 in the opening period, and the presure eventually paid off with the tying goal. After an innocent shot from the neutral zone by Andrew Brown, Fullerton raced in and ripped the rebound over Beckman's shoulder.

It was a tie game near the end of the first period, when Mattias Gilbert was given a delay of game penalty (the game's first penalty) for putting the puck over the glass. Baie-Comeau was able to kill the penalty, and used the momentum for another early period goal. A Schrott shot went high, and the rebound came back to him and he beat Cournoyer to give his team the lead again. It was late in the second period when Joey Henneberry thought he had tied the game, but it was overruled by video review.

Another review went against the Eagles early in the third period, when a would-be penalty to Evan Bellamy was waived off. Before the five-minute mark, Schrott had his second goal of the evening. Courtois won a battle behind the net with the Eagles goalkeeper, and sent the puck to Schrott in the slot and he was able to find the open goal.

In the final 2:30, Cournoyer was lifted for an extra attacker. The Eagles pushed but were unable to get any closer and the home team captured the first game of the series.

The Eagles will look to tie the series up as game two of this first round playoff series goes tomorrow. Puck drop is at 5 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/0Uj0T and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com.

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A two-goal showing from Skogen Schrott helped lead the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to 3-1 victory in game one of the first-round playoff series against the Cape Breton Eagles. Angelo Fullerton was the goal scorer for the Eagles.

- Lucas Beckman stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win, while Alexis Cournoyer stopped 18 of 21 shots in the loss.

- The Eagles had a would-be tying goal late in the second called off after a video review deemed Beckman was interfered with by Fullerton.

- Defenseman Loic Mburanumwe, who was recalled by the Eagles late in the regular season, remains with the team for the playoffs, and was in the lineup for game one. Goaltender Jake Poirier has also been recalled to serve as the club's third goaltender.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 37 saves on 38 shots

2. Skogen Schrott (Baie-Comeau) 2 goals, +3

3. Evan Courtois (Baie-Comeau) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Lucas Romeo (injury), Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Alexis Bernier (injury), Justin Poirier (injury), Alexis Michaud (injury), Drew Allison (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 38-21 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 0/1

