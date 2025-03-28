Islanders Open Playoffs Tonight at Memorial Cup Host Rimouski Océanic

March 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The wait is over-playoff hockey is here! The Charlottetown Islanders hit the ice tonight at 7PM in Rimouski for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Océanic. The Isles look to stun the Memorial Cup hosts and start their playoff run with a statement win.

The Islanders and Océanic split their two regular-season matchups, proving Charlottetown can go toe-to-toe with one of the most stacked teams in the QMJHL. The Isles dominated their first meeting with a 6-3 win in Charlottetown, but Rimouski responded with a 5-1 win on home ice-a game where the Isles were missing key players. At full strength, the Isles have already beaten this team once-why not again?

Tonight, they'll face a loaded Océanic lineup featuring ten NHL-drafted players and some of the league's most dangerous weapons:

Jonathan Fauchon - QMJHL's leading goal scorer, a lethal offensive force.

Mathieu Cataford - Team Canada World Junior forward with elite skill.

Lou Levesque & Eriks Mateiko - High-impact trade deadline acquisitions.

Mathis Langevin - One of the top young goaltenders in the league.

Luke Coughlin - Charlottetown native and Florida Panthers prospect on the blue line.

But as talented as Rimouski is, the Isles have all the tools to make this a war.

Keys to the Game for the Isles

Ruccia Between the Pipes

Nicolas Ruccia has playoff heroics in his DNA, having carried Cape Breton through two rounds last year.

The Pavel Simek Factor

One of the biggest storylines in this series-Pavel Simek is facing the team that traded him away. Expect him to be extra fired up to prove Rimouski made a mistake.

Depth Scoring & Playoff Grit

Ross Campbell and Matt Butler will be leaned on, but playoff series are won by team-wide contributions. Nathan Leek, Ethan Montroy, Jude Herron, Kyle Powers, and Anthony Flanagan have all stepped up in recent weeks. The Isles will need everyone to bring their A-game.

Stealing One on the Road

The 2-3-2 series format means if the Isles can grab a win in Rimouski tonight or tomorrow, they'll head back to Charlottetown for three straight home games-a golden opportunity to take control.

Game Schedule:

Game 1 - TONIGHT (March 28) @ 8 PM in Rimouski

Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 @ 5 PM in Rimouski

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 @ 7 PM in Charlottetown

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 @ 7 PM in Charlottetown

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 @ 7 PM in Charlottetown (if needed)

Game 6 - Monday, April 7 @ 8 PM in Rimouski (if needed)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 @ 8 PM in Rimouski (if needed)

Be Ready, Charlottetown-Your Team Needs You!

If the Isles can grab a win on the road, they'll return home with a massive opportunity in front of a fired-up Eastlink Centre crowd. Make sure you get your tickets for Games 3 and 4-pack the house and make some noise!

The Memorial Cup hosts might be favorites, but this Islanders team is built to fight. It all starts tonight at 8 PM. Let's go, Isles!

