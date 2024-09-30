Islanders Face Undefeated Mooseheads in Matinee Rematch

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return to action Monday afternoon, looking to build on their momentum after a 2-0 shutout win against the Acadie-Bathurst Titans.

With goaltender Nicolas Ruccia coming off a stellar performance and earning his first shutout of the season, the Isles will aim to carry that defensive strength into their matchup against the undefeated Halifax Mooseheads.

Charlottetown is coming off its best performance of the season, defeating the Titans with goals from Spencer Caines and Alexis Michaud, while Ruccia stood tall in net.

They'll look to exact revenge on the Mooseheads, who narrowly won in the 8th round of a shootout during the Isles' home opener. The Islanders' powerplay has shown improvement, which could be key against Halifax's solid goaltending.

Halifax remains unbeaten, defeating Saint John, Moncton, Cape Breton, and Charlottetown earlier this season. Known for their high-scoring offense and reliable goaltending, the Mooseheads will be a tough test for the Isles who will need a strong defensive game to keep pace.

Monday's game also coincides with Truth and Reconciliation Day, a day to honor Indigenous communities and reflect on Canada's history. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to show support and raise awareness for this important cause.

What to Watch For:

-Will the Islanders capitalize on the momentum from their first win?

-Can Ruccia continue his strong play in net?

-Will the Isles' powerplay come through in key moments against Halifax?

As the Islanders take the ice, it's a great opportunity to reflect, support the cause, and cheer on the team in what promises to be an intense and meaningful afternoon matchup.

