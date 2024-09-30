Charles-Edward Gravel Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The second Player of the Week of the QMJHL regular season is Saint John Sea Dogs goaltender, Charles-Edward Gravel.

In two games, the 20-year-old from Levis, Quebec was solid thanks to a 1.44 GAA and .961 save percentage as the Dogs went undefeated over the weekend.

On Friday night in Charlottetown, Gravel put on a clinic, stopping 45 shots, including 22 of 24 in the third period alone, in a 6-2 triumph over the Islanders. Gravel was named the game's third star while the Dogs captured their first victory of the season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sea Dogs traveled to Sydney and doubled their win total for the young campaign with a 2-1 shootout win over the Cape Breton Eagles. Gravel was again on top of his game, first stopping 29 shots in regulation, then slamming the door in a marathon shootout, shutting out the Eagles on nine attempts.

Gravel begins the third week of QMJHL regular season action with a 2-1-0-0 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .944 save percentage. Acquired by the Sea Dogs from Baie-Comeau during the pre-season, Gravel played a pivotal role in leading the Drakkar to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final last spring.

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

