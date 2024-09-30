Eagles Hire Dr. David Scott as Club Sports Psychologist

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles announced today the hiring of Dr. David Scott as the club's new sports psychologist.

Dr. Scott is an associate professor of sport psychology in the faculty of kinesiology at the University of New Brunswick and has worked with NHL team's for the past 23 years. Currently, he acts as the Montreal Canadians club mental skills consultant.

Dr. Scott is also known for his contributions to other hockey teams in the American Hockey League, the Czech Para hockey team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, including a stint with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan alongside then club general manger and current Eagles GM Sylvain Couturier for eight seasons.

"Dr. Scott has been around hockey for a very long time so he will be a great asset to our team," Couturier said. "He is the best in the business and has a great reputation in the hockey world. It will be a big asset for us to have him work with our players and our staff moving forward this season."

In this role, Dr. Scott will work with players to help them with their mental conditioning, preparation and focus, while also assisting them with personal issues and helping them overcome any mental roadblocks that could keep them from succeeding on the ice and in life.

"I am honoured to join the Cape Breton Eagles, " Dr. Scott said. "Players are more important than plays but teammates are more important than players. For me, hockey is all about the people who play and love the game. The Eagles organization is made up of such passionate people. But best of all our organization gets to represent the peoples of Cape Breton. Honest, hard working people who are, as we say back in Ireland, - the salt of the earth. I am looking forward to working with great people who, in turn, get to represent great people"

