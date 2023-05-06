TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 6 at Lake County

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, May 6, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur reinstated from Fort Wayne's Development List

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-17) @ Lake County Captains (14-9)

Saturday, May 6 | 5:00 pm (Doubleheader) | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

Game 1: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Ethan Hankins

Game 2: LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Tommy Mace

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

TODAY IN FORT WAYNE BASEBALL HISTORY: On May 6, 1927, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and the Yankees came to Fort Wayne to play an exhibition against the semi-pro Lincoln Lifes, who were sponsored by Lincoln Financial. The 4 p.m. game played at League Park (present day Headwaters Park) was tied, 3-3, through 9 innings. In the 10th, Ruth hit a go-ahead 2-run homer. The Yankees, who began a series in Chicago against the White Sox the next day, went on to have a 110-44 season and won the World Series.

YESTERDAY: TinCaps left fielder Nathan Martorella homered twice and racked up 5 RBIs, leading Fort Wayne to a dominant 8-3 win over Lake County at Classic Auto Group Park Friday night.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .438, which is good for 6th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 23 walks (21% BB rate), which is tied for 2nd-most in the MWL and has stolen 10 bases (4th).

MERRILL MADNESS: SS Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 77 plate appearances across 19 games, he's struck out only 10 times (13% K-rate), the 6th-lowest rate in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. He's now tied for 7th in the MWL with 3.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/LF Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. In Friday's win at Lake County, Martorella became the first TinCap to homer twice in a game since Olivier Basabe did it at Classic Park in August of 2022. He leads the team with 5 home runs and is tied for 2nd-most in the MWL. Martorella has struck out just 12 times in 98 plate appearances (12%, which is 5th-lowest in the MWL)... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

VALENZUELA ON THE RISE: C Brandon Valenzuela has smacked home runs in his last 3 consecutive starts. In 2022, he homered 10 times as the TinCaps' lead backstop.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last month, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 212 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 46 so far this season.

