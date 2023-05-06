Cornwell Tosses Seven Strong in Chiefs' 7-3 Triumph

Peoria, IL- Chiefs starter Alex Cornwell went a season-long seven innings and scattered just three runs in Peoria's 7-3 victory over Wisconsin at Dozer Park on Saturday.

The Chiefs have now won five games in a row and are now two games over .500 for the first time this year. The seven innings from Cornwell is the longest a Chiefs starter has gone this season. The Peoria offense helped Cornwell with 12 hits, making it three of the last four games Peoria has collected 10 or more hits.

Before Cornwell could get in his groove, the Timber Rattlers struck with the first two runs of the game before the Chiefs starter could record an out. A single and a double led to a Ben Metzinger RBI single and then a run-scoring groundout from Darrien Miller made it 2-0 Wisconsin.

The Chiefs responded quickly in the home half of the first. With one out in the inning, Victor Scott hit a solo home run off Alexander Cornielle to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then in the second, Peoria added two more runs to take the lead. Thomas Francisco led off with a double and scored on a Francisco Hernandez triple. Noah Mendlinger followed with a single to put Peoria up 3-2.

The Chiefs added two more against Cornielle in the fourth. After Mendlinger and Cabell opened the inning with back-to-back singles, both were in scoring position when Scott reached via an infield single. The throw to first base got away from first baseman Jesus Chirinos which allowed two runs to score and make it 5-2.

Cornielle took the loss lasting 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out four.

After Wisconsin's two-run first inning, Cornwell went on to face just three over the minimum to finish his outing. The Timber Rattlers added a third run off Cornwell in the sixth on an RBI single by Metzinger. The Chiefs defense helped keep Cornwell's pitch count low as they turned two inning-ending double plays to help out their starter.

The left-hander finished with 82 pitches through seven innings, allowing the three runs on eight hits, while recording four strikeouts and one walk.

Peoria added two more insurance runs in the seventh thanks to a two-run double by Thomas Francisco off reliever Taylor Floyd. Francisco went 3-for-4 on the night and has now hit safely in five straight games, a stretch where he is hitting .533.

Every Chiefs player recorded a hit in the win. Scott and Mendlinger each went 2-for-4.

The Chiefs improve to 14-12 and have won 10 of their last 11 games played at Dozer Park. The Timber Rattlers fall to 8-17.

Peoria will look for its first sweep of the season Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 P.M.

