'Caps Fall in Pitcher's Duel

May 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







BELOIT, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't solve Beloit Sky Carp pitcher Zach King, who tossed six scoreless innings while striking out seven to the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

King kept the 'Caps hitters off-balance throughout the contest while watching his offense build a lead highlighted by an inside-the-park home run by Josh Zamora in the sixth inning. The inside-the-parker becomes the first of its kind against West Michigan since August 3, 2022, when Denzel Clarke of Lansing accomplished the feat.

The game was billed as a pitcher's duel, as the Whitecaps sent Midwest League ERA leader Carlos Pena to the mound, where he recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings but gave up two runs - doubling his season-long total - on a run-scoring single to Andrew Fernandez in the second before Brady Allen's RBI-double plated the second Sky Carp run in the fifth. After Zamora's unique home run in the sixth, a double from Kyler Castillo in the seventh added Beloit an insurance run.

The Whitecaps record falls to 15-11, while the Sky Carp record jumps to 16-9. King (2-0) picks up his second win in as many starts with the Sky Carp, while Pena (0-1) suffers his first loss. West Michigan's Josh Crouch tallied two base hits in a 2-for-3 performance in a losing cause. Sky Carp outfielder Brady Allen and Kyler Castillo doubled twice in the victory, but Castillo exited the contest in the seventh with an injury. With the defeat, the Whitecaps drop out of a first-place tie behind the Great Lakes Loons and Lake County Captains.

