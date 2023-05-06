Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

Saturday, May 6, 2023lGame # 26

Jackson Fieldl Lansing, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-14) at Lansing Lugnuts (12-12)

Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.12) vs. RH Jacob Watters (0-2, 6.94)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Lansing 3. The Dragons scored five runs in the eighth inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit. Tyler Callihan and Jack Rogers each had a two-run home run in the inning, and Mat Nelson had a game-tying RBI single. The rally began with two outs and the bases empty when a fly ball was lost in the twilight sky for a double. Dayton reliever Myles Gayman (w) retired all eight batters faced, four on strikeouts. Callihan, Rogers, Austin Hendrick, and Justice Thompson each had two hits for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four of their last five games and have improved their road record for the year to 7-6.

Over the last five games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.38 (41.2 IP, 11 ER), best in the MWL from April 30-May 5.

Over the last 13 games (April 21-May 5), the Dragons have scored 85 runs to lead the MWL. During that period, they also lead the league in batting average (.261), home runs (18), doubles (25), slugging percentage (.456), and OPS (.822). Over those 13 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs to first.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named MWL Player of the Month for April. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last three starts: 15 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO, 0.60 ERA. His season ERA is 2.29.

Jack Rogers is tied for fourth in the MWL in extra base hits with 10. He is hitting .333 over his last 11 games with sevedn extra base hits including two home runs.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in six straight games, batting .409 (9 for 22) with three doubles, four RBI, and three stolen bases.

Justice Thompson is batting .412 (7 for 17) over his last six games with two doubles and a home run.

Tyler Callihan over his last three games is 5 for 12 (.417) with a home run, three doubles, and four RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 7 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.60) at Lansing RH Blake Beers (3-1, 3.71)

Tuesday, May 9 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 2.29) at Peoria TBA

