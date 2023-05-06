Chiefs Surge Past Wisconsin for 7-3 Win

PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had three straight hits to open Saturday's game against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park. Wisconsin had a 2-0 lead four batters into the game. Then, the Chiefs had plenty of answers as they scored a run in their half of the first, took the lead in the second, and kept adding to their lead before ending the night with a 7-3 victory.

For the second game in a row, the Timber Rattlers (8-17) grabbed the lead in the first inning. Eric Brown Jr started the game with a single and Robert Moore followed with a double to left. Ben Metzinger knocked in Brown with a single and Darrien Miller followed with an RBI grounder to score Moore for the 2-0 lead against Peoria starting pitcher Alex Cornwell.

The Chiefs (14-12) responded in the bottom of the first with a run and nearly took the lead. Victor Scott II hit a one-out homer to get Peoria on the scoreboard against Rattlers starting pitcher Cornielle. Jimmy Crooks just missed a homer when he doubled high off the wall in left with two outs. Jeremy Rivas was next, and he hit a high, tower fly to left. Je'Von Ward got back to the wall, timed his leap, and stole a home run away from Rivas for the final out of the first inning.

No defense could stop Peoria from taking the lead in the bottom of the second. Thomas Francisco doubled to start the inning. Francisco Hernandez followed with an RBI triple to tie the game. Noah Mendlinger lined the next pitch to left for an RBI single to put the Chiefs up 3-2.

Scott had a hand in putting the Chiefs up 5-2 in the fourth inning. Peoria had runners at second and third with two outs. Scott sent a grounder through the right side of the infield. Moore made the stop with a dive in short right, but his throw glanced off the glove of Jesús Chirinos at first. The ball didn't get far, but it got far enough to let both runners score for a 5-2 lead. The play was ruled an infield single and an error on the throw.

Wisconsin tried to rally in the top of the sixth inning. Moore started the inning with a double. Metzinger drove in Moore with a single and the Rattlers were down 5-3. Wisconsin had runners on first and second with one out in the frame, but the Peoria defense turned an inning-ending double play.

Cornwell went back out for the seventh to retire the side in order. The lefty retired nine in a row after the Rattlers opened the game with three straight hits. He also kept Wisconsin from rallying in the middle innings as he induced inning-ending double plays in the third, fourth, and fifth. Cornwell scattered eight hits, walked none, and struck out three over his seven innings for his third win.

Peoria added two insurance runs after the seventh inning stretch on a two-out, two-run double by Francisco.

Bryan Pope pitched the final two innings for the Chiefs without allowing a hit to finish out Peoria's fifth straight win in the series.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. The pitching matchup is a rematch from last Tuesday with Joseph Hernandez (1-1, 3.57) taking the mound for Wisconsin and Dionys Rodriguez (0-0, 2.76) set to start for Peoria. Game time is 3:05pm. The broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 2:45pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

WIS 200 001 000 - 3 8 2

PEO 120 200 20x - 7 12 0

Click here for Saturday's Boxscore

HOME RUN:

PEO:

Victor Scott II (2nd, 0 on in 1st inning off Alexander Cornielle, 1 out)

WP: Alex Cornwell (3-1)

LP: Alexander Cornielle (0-1)

TIME: 2:18 (:20 Delay)

ATTN: 2,525

