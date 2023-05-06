Doubleheader Split at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- The TinCaps split a doubleheader on the road against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne prevailed in the first game, 5-1, before faltering in the finale, 6-3. The doubleheader was the result of a rainout on Wednesday in Northeast Ohio.

TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon set the tone in the opener with an RBI single in the top of the first frame. Also in that initial inning, first baseman Cole Cummings plated a pair with a single of his own. Cummings finished 2-for-2 with two walks.

Though the Captains cut their deficit to 3-1 in the second, Castañon crushed his fourth homer of the year -- a solo shot -- in the fourth. Catcher Juan Zabala drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth as well.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Padres prospect Adam Mazur, who was reinstated from the team's development list earlier in the day, went four innings in his third start of the season. Jared Kollar followed with three scoreless innings.

The 'Caps carried their positive vibes into the nightcap. Right fielder Lucas Dunn clubbed a two-run homer in the second -- his first of the season -- to start the scoring.

However, the Captains seized control with three in the third and another in the fourth.

TinCaps designated hitter Carlos Luis lined an RBI single to bring them within a run at 4-3 in the top of the sixth, but the home side added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half.

Fort Wayne has claimed three of the first five games in the set and goes for a series victory on Sunday afternoon.

