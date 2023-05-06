Rodriguez Activated from 7- Day IL, Fedko Placed on Development List
May 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez has been activated off the 7-day IL and will be available immediately. Outfielder Kyler Fedko has been placed on the Development List to make room for Rodriguez on the active roster. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, along with four on the injured list and one on the Development list.
The Kernels six-game road series continues with game five of the set against South Bend today at 3:05.
