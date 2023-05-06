Rodriguez Activated from 7- Day IL, Fedko Placed on Development List

May 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez has been activated off the 7-day IL and will be available immediately. Outfielder Kyler Fedko has been placed on the Development List to make room for Rodriguez on the active roster. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, along with four on the injured list and one on the Development list.

The Kernels six-game road series continues with game five of the set against South Bend today at 3:05.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.