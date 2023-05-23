TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 23 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Infielder/Outfielder Cole Cummings transferred to Double-A San Antonio

Right-handed reliever Edwuin Bencomo transferred from Double-A San Antonio (uniform: No. 21)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-24) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (19-20)

Tuesday, May 23 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Christian Fernandez

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Dragons in Dayton on Sunday afternoon, 11-10, as Nathan Martorella hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the 8th.

NO HITTER: Last Tuesday, Jairo Iriarte (6 IP), Alan Mundo (1.2 IP), and Adam Smith (1.1 IP) combined to throw the 3rd no-hitter in Fort Wayne's 30-year franchise history as the TinCaps beat the Dragons, 6-0.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of their last 7 games, and have claimed consecutive road series.

HOMESTAND: Tonight begins a stretch of 12 games here over the next 13 days, the longest homestand of the season at Parkview Field.052323 TinCaps Roster.pdf

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... 18-game on-base streak ended Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (30), 3rd in walks (32; 19% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... 8th best BB/K (0.9)

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League)... 8-game hitting streak. In 12 games in May, hitting .333... 10th lowest K% in MWL (14%)

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (38), tied for 1st in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (30), 5th in R (25), 5th in SLG (.508), 7th in BB (24), and 8th in OPS (.892)... 8th in wRC+ (153).

LUCAS DUNN: Teammates at Louisville with Lansing's Jack Perkins, who's scheduled to start Sunday.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL players with at least 67 plate appearances, ranks 10th in wRC+ (164).

CARLOS LUIS: In MWL, 5th in BB/K (1.07) and 6th lowest K% (13%).

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 13th highest BB% (15%).

KERVÍN PICHARDO: Was 1 of several players before Friday night's game who met with a Dayton-area little league team that's named after the TinCaps.

JOSHUA MEARS: At Lansing, last April 23, hit a 504-foot home run.

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 13-game on-base streak... In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (38), 8th in RBIs (23), 5th in R (25), 4th in H (38), and 8th in HR (5).

KEY STATS: Starters have a 3.55 ERA (6th lowest in MWL)... Relievers have a 4.76 ERA (3rd highest; Lansing has highest at 5.43)... 0-18 when scoring 3 or less... 2-6 in 1-run games.

