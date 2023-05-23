Indiana Donor Network to Host Free Movie Night at Four Winds Field June 2

May 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Kick off your summer at Four Winds Field with a fun-filled family Friday with a free movie night, presented by Indiana Donor Network. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. The featured presentation will be Disney and Pixar's Lightyear.

Tickets to this event are free, but must be claimed by Noon on Thursday, June 1. To claim your free tickets, visit the South Bend Cubs box office or click here. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Seating is general admission and fans will be able to sit in the seating bowl or the outfield grass. Lawn chairs and umbrellas are prohibited but fans are welcome to bring blankets if they plan to sit on the grass.

Representatives from Indiana Donor Network will be on hand to help register donation decisions. Anyone can register as a donor. Don't rule yourself out due to age or medical conditions. In addition to the movie, the CareSource splash pad and playground will be open. Wristbands to the Toyota Fun Zone will be available for purchase and concession stands will open. As with all Four Winds Field events, outside food and beverages are prohibited. The Cubs Den Team Store will also be open with your favorite South Bend Cubs apparel available.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.