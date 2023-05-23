River Bandits Take Series Opener

May 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Despite out-hitting the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-5, the Beloit Sky Carp fell 5-2 in the series opener Tuesday night.

Beloit went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men on base. The Sky Carp trailed 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning when Angeudis Santos, who had been held hitless in 10 at-bats this season, went deep for his first knock of the season to cut the lead in half.

The Sky Carp tied the game in the sixth inning when Dalvy Rosario tripled and later scored on a throwing error by the Quad Cities catcher.

Cayden Wallace put the River Bandits up for good in the sixth inning with his sixth home run of the season, and Paxton Wallace doubled home two runs in the seventh inning to complete the scoring.

Jared Poland (1-2) took the loss despite putting together a quality start of six innings and three runs. The defeat dropped the Sky Carp one-half games behind South Bend for first place in the Western Division.

Kahli Watson had two hits, a walk and a pair of stolen bases, while Jacob Berry reached base twice in four plate appearances.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in game two of their four-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The next time the Sky Carp will be in Beloit will be Tuesday, May 30, when they welcome in the Great Lakes Loons.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.