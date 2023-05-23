Cossetti Transferred from Single-A Fort Myers, Mack Released

May 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Andrew Cossetti has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, C Charles Mack has been released. Cossetti will wear #48 and INF Ernie Yake will switch to #9. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, along with four on the injured list and two on the Development List.

The Kernels twelve-game homestand continues tonight with game one of the six games series against Wisconsin at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.