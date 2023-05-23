Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 PM at South Bend)

May 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 23, 2023lGame # 40

Four Winds Fieldl South Bend, Ind. l6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (17-21) at South Bend Cubs (22-16)

RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 2.93) vs. RH Richard Gallardo (3-3, 3.66)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Fort Wayne 11, Dayton 10. Nathan Martorella hit a grand slam home run in the top of the eighth inning, reversing a TinCaps 10-7 deficit. The Dragons had scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 7-4 deficit and take a 10-7 lead. Justice Thompson's three-run home run broke a 7-7 tie. Ruben Ibarra had delivered a two-run double earlier in the inning to tie the game. Ibarra had three hits including two doubles and three RBI for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 9-9 in the month of May after going 8-13 in April.

Over the last 19 games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 3.46 (April 30-May 21) to rank second in the MWL. Opponents are batting .207 against the Dragons during those games.

Dragons starting pitchers rank fourth in the MWL in ERA rankings. The starters have combined for a 3.64 ERA on the year.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick in May is batting .338 (22 for 65) with one home run, six doubles, six stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last 13 games is batting .325 (13 for 40) with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, and 5 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo over his last 12 games is batting .289 (13 for 45) with three home runs and three doubles.

Blake Dunn has been hit by a pitch 15 times this season. No other MWL player has been hit more than seven times.

Dragons starting pitchers Julian Aguiar and Jose Acuña rank first and second in the MWL in ERA. Aguiar is first at 1.62 while Acuña is second at 2.51. The duo also rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Two other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year including Hunter Parks (2.93) and Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in just eight innings (two starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 24 (11:05 am): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 1.13) at South Bend RH Cade Horton (0-0, 10.80)

Thursday, May 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.85) at South Bend RH Manuel Espinoza (1-0. 0.00)

Friday, May 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.62) at South Bend RH Connor Noland (0-1, 2.96)

Saturday, May 27 (4:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.51) at South Bend RH Brandon Birdsell (1-1, 1.26)

Sunday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 4.05) at South Bend RH Richard Gallardo (stats pending)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.