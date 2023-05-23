Cubs Edge Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday in Series Opener in South Bend

South Bend, Ind.-South Bend's Ezequiel Pagan hit a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Cubs held on for a 3-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night in South Bend. The game was the opener to a six-game series between the two teams in South Bend.

The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings. Dayton came back to tie the game in the top of the fifth as Tyler Callihan led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, his fourth of the year. Mat Nelson followed with a double to the left field fence and advanced to third on Jack Rogers' ground out to first base. Michael Trautwein then delivered a sacrifice fly to deep left field that brought in Nelson to tie the game at 2-2.

But Pagan homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth, closing out the scoring on the night. The Dragons advanced a runner to second base with two outs in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not come through with the big hit.

Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks worked the first four innings, throwing 73 pitches while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Parks was also called for two balks, each of which played a part in a South Bend run. He left the game in a 2-2 tie. Reliever Owen Holt (0-2) was charged with the loss. Holt entered the game to start the fifth inning and gave up the home run to Pagan, the first batter he faced. Holt lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run with one walk and one strikeout. John Murphy made his second appearance with the Dragons and tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He walked three.

The Dragons collected just four hits. Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored, and a walk. The Dragons were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch for the 16th time this season, nine more than any other player in the league.

Notes: The game was played in two hours, two minutes, the quickest nine-inning game of the year for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-23) will battle the Cubs (23-17) in South Bend in a morning game on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Chase Petty (0-0, 1.13) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

