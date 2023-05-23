Chiefs Score Three in the 9th to Earn Walk-Off Win

Peoria, IL- The Chiefs put together a ninth inning rally to come from down two runs to win 3-2 over the Great Lakes Loons in walk-off fashion Tuesday at Dozer Park.

Down 2-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Victor Scott led off with a single off Orlando Ortiz. Ortiz then hit Darlin Moquete. Nathan Church followed with a single to score Scott to make it 2-1. Ortiz was lifted for Michael Hobbs, who was greeted by an Aaron McKeithan sac fly to tie the game. After Jimmy Crooks was intentionally walked, Jeremy Rivas laid down a bunt to score Church and win the game.

Ortiz took the loss, throwing three innings out of the bullpen. Bryan Pope got the win for Peoria going three innings of his own.

Chiefs starter Cooper Hjerpe was lights out in his fifth home start of the season. The Loons couldn't manufacture a hit against Hjerpe through his six scoreless innings of work. The left-hander struck out five and walked three. In four May starts, Hjerpe's ERA for the month is 1.55.

Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns went toe-to-toe with Hjerpe. Bruns tossed four scoreless innings of his own, allowing just two hits, striking out five.

The Loons offense was silent until the eighth inning. Luis Diaz reached on an infield single, the first Loons hit of the night. After a strikeout, Diaz stood on second for Austin Gauthier, who singled through the right side to make it 1-0.

Great Lakes made it 2-0 in the ninth as Ismael Alcantara singled with two outs. He advanced to second on a pass ball and scored on an Alex Freeland single.

Church was the only player in the game with multiple hits going 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.

The win improves the Chiefs record to 21-19, while the Loons fell to 25-15. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 P.M.

