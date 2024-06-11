TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 11 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

June 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Right-handed reliever Cole Paplham (No. 17 Padres prospect) returned from Rehab and reinstated from Double-A San Antonio's 7-Day Injured List

Right-handed reliever Dwayne Matos transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore (will wear No. 34)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-32) @ Lake County Captains (34-23)

Tuesday, June 11 | 6:35pm | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Austin Peterson

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME & SERIES: Fueled by a 7-run fourth inning, the TinCaps beat the Chiefs at home on Sunday, 9-2. However, Peoria won 4 of 6 in the series.

HOMER BUSH JR: 28 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 8 HBP, 7th in league... Has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games (4th longest active streak in the league, and tied for the longest for a TinCap this season, with Anthony Vilar - April 26-May 22).

ETHAN SALAS: Leads the team with 29 walks. Ranks 17th in the MWL in BB% (14%). No other teenager is top-60 in the league. Also 2nd on the team in doubles with 10.

TYLER ROBERTSON: 14-game on-base streak (1.035 OPS). He was the Player of the Game in Sunday's victory with 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: 8 home runs, 7th in MWL.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 33% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (16 of 36) and Ethan Salas ranks 8th (12).

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 11 extra-inning games, the most in all of MiLB... The TinCaps have played 20 one-run games, the most among all High-A clubs.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 16 of their 25 wins.

AROUND THE FARM: San Diego's Single-A affiliate, the Lake Elsinore Storm (28-27), have a 2-game lead in the Cal League's South Division with 9 games remaining in their first half.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 7 consecutive games from May 15-22, marking the team's longest winning streak since 2015.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 224 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including more than 40 in MLB so far this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023). Adam Mazur, who pitched in 12 games for the TinCaps last year, debuted with the Padres on Tuesday, tossing 6 innings of 1-run ball against the Angels.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now. The event is set to feature MLB legends Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta, as well as softball/women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo and Alex Hugo. More names will be announced in the coming weeks.

