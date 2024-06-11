Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

June 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 l Game # 58

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (31-26) at Dayton Dragons (28-29)

RH Payton Martin (0-2, 4.82 w/Rancho Cucamonga) vs. RH Javi Rivera (4-2, 4.54)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 15-10 (.600) over their last 25 games.

Last Game: Sunday : Lansing 7, Dayton 1. Lansing earned a split of the six-game series with a win in the Sunday finale. Henry Bolte led the Lugnuts with three hits and five RBI.

Last Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .237 batting average (45 for 190); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.60 ERA (53 IP, 33 ER); 8 errors.

Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 2 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 6 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader, with nine games to play in the first half.

Transactions : Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (24 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.86 ERA, third best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 9-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 18-8 when the starter goes 5+; 20-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,028).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 22 games is batting .329 (26 for 79) with three home runs, 16 RBI, five doubles, and 10 walks.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 18 games is batting .329 (25 for 76) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has three straight scoreless outings covering 18.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, no walks, with 15 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera over his last four outings: 23.2 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 7 BB, 33 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four outings: 23 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 28 SO, 1.17 ERA. Lyons was placed on the injured list Saturday with shoulder soreness.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last five outings: 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 15 SO.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last six outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 17 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 10 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Jackson Ferris (2-3, 4.94) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (3-3, 4.34)

Thursday, June 11 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (2-2, 1.86) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.34)

Friday, June 12 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (2-3, 3.16) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jacob Meador (0-2, 6.39) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.36)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Chris Campos (2-2, 3.63) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.