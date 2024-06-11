Langenberg, Whorff Transferred to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Ty Langenberg has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers, and RHP Jarret Whorff has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. Landenberg will wear #37, and Whorff will wear #43. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its twelve-game road trip tonight at Lansing at 6:05.

