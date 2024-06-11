South Bend Cubs Host Independence Day Celebration July 2 & 3

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today the South Bend Cubs announced a series of exciting updates centered around home games at Four Winds Field on July 2 and 3. Tuesday will feature a South Bend Cubs red, white, and blue hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates while Wednesday features a post-game concert by Seventh Day Slumber. Additionally, both games will feature the biggest fireworks show in the region.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on July 2 with a scheduled first pitch of 7:05 p.m. On Wednesday, July 3, gates open at 4:45 p.m. while first pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. This unique start time is due to new MLB guidelines for start times on a travel day.

"With the earlier start time than normal, we thought this was the perfect idea to supplement a great night for our fans," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "This will allow the family friendly entertainment to continue with a concert after the game, that will also ensure it's still dark enough out for fans to fully appreciate an outstanding fireworks show."

Field box tickets are $15 and dugout box tickets are $17 in advance for both days. Tickets go up $1 the day of each game. Tickets for the concert and fireworks show are also available for only $10. These standing room only tickets allow for entry to the stadium after the eighth inning of the game on July 3. Standing room tickets do allow for access to the field following the game for the concert and fireworks show.

The South Bend Cubs also have a special Independence Day Celebration picnic option for July 3. Included in the package is a ticket in the Pepsi Stadium Club, access to private restrooms and cash bar, and a 2-hour all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet which includes smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, homemade potato chips & french onion dip, mac n' cheese w/ bacon, Bush's baked beans, northern style cornbread, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookies and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets for this package are only $40 and limited to 80 people.

The South Bend Cubs will wear special Independence Day themed jerseys presented by CareSource and the game worn jerseys will be available as part of an online auction that goes live Friday, June 28. Proceeds from the auction will go to La Casa de Amistad.

Seventh Day Slumber is a Nashville-based band that has been around for over 20 years and is still going strong, performing over 150 shows per year. Their signature sound has been given a fresh twist, resulting in the heaviest and most powerful music of their career. The title track of their 2022 album, "Death by Adoration", co-written with Telle Smith and featuring The Word Alive, was produced by Memphis May Fire's Kellen McGregor. The album debuted at #69 on the Billboard Top 200 and reached a top 25 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Their recent success has led to several nationwide tours, including supporting Fozzy on their "Save the World Tour" and Saliva's winter tour.

