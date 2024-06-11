Captains' Parker Messick Named to MiLB Prospect Team of the Week for Second Time

EASTLAKE, OH - On Monday, June 10, MLB Pipeline announced the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week for the week of June 3 through 9.

For his impressive performance during this span, a Lake County Captain was featured on the 11-player roster.

LHP Parker Messick, MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Cleveland prospect, had a remarkable start on the road against the Beloit Sky Carp in Game 1 of a doubleheader on June 6. This is the second time he has been named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week this season, as he was also named to the squad on May 27 for the week of May 20 through 26.

In his lone start of the series, Messick tied his Minor League career-high with 11 strikeouts, allowing just four hits and no walks in 5.2 scoreless innings of work. This marked the left-hander's second double-digit strikeout performance in his last three starts.

Messick's 11 punchouts were tied for the third-most by a Minor League pitcher in a single game from June 3 through 9. Additionally, his 144 strikeouts since his Captains debut on June 29, 2023 are the most by a High-A pitcher during this span.

Messick currently ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in: strikeouts (69, second), games started (11, tied for second), innings pitched (57.1, fourth), ERA (3.30, fifth), win percentage (.500, tied for eighth), and WHIP (1.19, 10th).

After winning eight games on their season-long 12-game road trip, the Captains will begin a six-game home series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series-opener is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. All six games will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

