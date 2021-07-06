TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 6 vs. Lake County

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, July 5, 2021

Infielder Kelvin Melean transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Infielder Chris Givin transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

Infielder Ethan Skender placed on Fort Wayne's Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-30) vs. Lake County Captains (29-25)

Tuesday, July 6 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 30 of 60 | Game 54 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (3.40 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Royalty (4.95 ERA - Double-A)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons, 7-5, on Sunday night. Fort Wayne led 4-0 through 4 before the visitors scored 7 unanswered runs across the fifth-seventh innings. Fort Wayne got a run back in the ninth, and put the tying run on base, but ultimately dropped its fifth straight.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD : Each of the last 4 games, the TinCaps have set a new season-high for attendance. After returning to full capacity last week, Parkview Field hosted a sell-out crowd of 7,686 fans on the Fourth of July.

BULLPEN BLUES: TinCaps starting pitchers have a 4.05 ERA this season. That's 5th lowest in the 12-team High-A Central. However, Fort Wayne relievers have a 6.17 ERA. That's the highest bullpen ERA out of all 30 High-A teams.

OH, SO CLOSE: The TinCaps have lost 5 in a row, matching their longest skid of the season so far. Fort Wayne also lost 5 straight from May 8-14 (4 of which were at Lake County). After falling to the Loons, 8-1, on Wednesday, the 'Caps surrendered a late lead in each of the last 4. In addition to coughing up a 4-0 lead after 4 innings on Sunday, the TinCaps led 6-3 after 7 on Saturday, but lost, 8-6... Friday, led 9-6 after 9, but lost, 10-9... and Thursday, led 3-2 after 7, but lost 6-3 in 10 innings.

LU, GO: Moises Lugo has held opponents to a league-low .177 batting average. He also ranks 7th in ERA (3.40) and 8th in WHIP (1.16).

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: After going 1-for-2 with a triple, 2 walks, and a hit by pitch Sunday, in the HAC, catcher Jonny Homza ranks 4th in OBP (.414), 5th in extra-base hits (21), 6th in walks (31), 6th in runs (40), 8th in OPS (.911), and 9th in doubles (12)... Homza has a wRC+ of 151 - 2nd highest in the league, after only Beloit corner outfielder Griffin Conine.

RANKING RUIZ: In the HAC, outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in homers (10), 7th in extra-base hits (20), and 7th in RBIs (38).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 7th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 107 (2 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: In May, infielder Justin Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS). But in June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in July he's 5-for-16 with 3 doubles, a homer, and 4 RBIs.

RUN, REY: With 16 stolen bases, Reinaldo Ilarraza is top 10 in the HAC.

260 TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: A pair of former TinCaps shortstop will be teammates in the MLB All-Star Game on the National League side. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres (2017) was voted by fans to start the game, while the Nationals' Trea Turner (2014) will come off the bench. In all, there have been 50 former Fort Wayne players in the bigs this season, and 196 in The Show all-time.

PULL UP A CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:18. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the HAC. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39... On the other side, the Captains have had their quickest-paced 9-inning home games in the HAC East this season at 2:53 on average.

