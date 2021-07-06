Dayton Dragons Game Notes and Stats for Tuesday

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 l Game # 54

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

West Michigan Whitecaps (25-27) at Dayton Dragons (30-23)

RH Garrett Hill (1-0, 3.00) vs. LH Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 4.61)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2 (all five games played at West Michigan June 22-27).

12 Road Games in 13 Days: The Dragons went 6-5 on the road trip that ended Sunday (West Michigan and Lansing), which was shortened to 11 games due to a postponement in West Michigan that could not be made up during that series. They averaged 4.9 runs per game and allowed 5.4. They batted .234 (88-376) in the 11 games with seven home runs and five stolen bases (four came in the same game). The team ERA on the trip was 4.64 (83.1 IP, 43 ER). They had 12 errors in the 11 games.

12 Home Games in 13 Days: The Dragons are scheduled for 12 consecutive home games starting tonight, with an off-day next Monday separating the current six-game series with West Michigan from a six-game set against Great Lakes beginning July 13.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 12, Lansing 8. The Dragons scored to take the lead or tie in each of the last four innings to split the series. The Dragons trailed 7-5 going to the ninth but scored three in the inning to take an 8-7 lead, and after Lansing tied it in the bottom of the ninth, Dayton scored four in the 10th for the win. Victor Ruiz led a 17-hit Dayton attack with four hits, including an RBI double in the ninth.

Season Highs from Last Game: Most Runs, Game: Free (4); Most Hits, Game: Ruiz (4, tied team season high); Most Doubles, Game: Ruiz (2, tied team season high); Longest Game, Minutes: 4:31.

Awards: Former Dragons pitcher Graham Ashcraft has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. Ashcraft made three starts for Dayton in June and did not allow an earned run in 18 innings. He was promoted to Chattanooga after his start with Dayton on June 17 and made two June starts with the Lookouts, tossing 14 more innings without allowing a run. Ashcraft started July with another scoreless start, going six innings Sunday for Chattanooga. He has not allowed an earned run since May 25, going seven straight starts covering 43 innings without giving up an earned run.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is fifth in the league in batting average at .311. He is batting .340 over his last 28 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz had four hits on Sunday and went 9 for 27 (.333) on the road trip.

Andy Fisher over his last six appearances has tossed 14.1 innings, allowing just two runs (1.26 ERA) on nine hits with 24 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last eight outings has tossed 12.2 innings, allowing one earned run (0.74 ERA) while going 5-0. Garcia leads the league in wins with six despite pitching exclusively out of the bullpen and not entering the league until May 27.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 14-9 over their last 23 games. Oddly, they have been outscored 118-106 during those 23 games.

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., July 7 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Brendan White (2-1, 2.27) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.23)

Thur., July 8 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (1-1, 2.95) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.21)

Fri., July 9 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (4-2, 3.55) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.38)

Sat., July 10 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Kieder Montero (2-6, 4.98) at Dayton TBA

Sun., July 11 (2:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Garrett Hill at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu

