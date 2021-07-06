Great American Beer Tasting Tickets on Sale Now

DAYTON, OH - Great American Beer Tasting will return on Saturday, September 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing have partnered for this annual event for 13 years, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers for fans to try.

Each beer tasting ticket provides twenty 4oz. samples, a raffle ticket for high end prizes, the 2021 shirt (while supplies last), a 2021 souvenir pint glass with 4oz. and 8oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more. Tickets are $30.00 in advance and $40.00 the week of, starting Friday, September 3. Designated driver tickets are available for $5.00 and provide a 2021 souvenir pint glass, five 4oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m. Fans in attendance will be able to sample over 100 different beers, ciders, and seltzers from big name breweries as well as local breweries in the Dayton area.

Great American Beer Tasting is presented by Heidelberg Distributing. Learn more at www.heidelbergdistributing.com.

