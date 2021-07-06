Timber Rattlers Series Opener with Quad Cities Postponed

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Tuesday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Quad Cities River Bandits has been rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Game one of the twinbill is scheduled to start at 5:05pm.

Wednesday will be a single-admission doubleheader. Fans with tickets for Wednesday are admitted for both seven-inning games. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:00pm. Game one will start at 5:05pm and is scheduled for seven innings. There will be a break of approximately 30 minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two.

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange that ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a future regular season home game. Your exact seat location might not be available, but we will do our best to get you something close and comparable. You also do not have to attend the re-scheduled game but can choose any game the rest of the season. If you have questions about the team's rainout policy, please check this link and scroll down to the FAQ.

Wednesday night is still going to feature the annual Wiener Dog Race presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Happily Ever After Animal Shelter, and BluePearl Pet Hospital. The race will take place during the break between game one and game two. Bring lots of dimes on Wednesday night because there will be Cher-make hot dogs available for ten cents at the concessions stands all night long. It's a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO, too. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them - even if they aren't dachshunds and can't race, they can still enjoy the spectacle. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

Additionally, the Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Video Game Night jerseys for game two of the twinbill. Those jerseys are part of a live, charity auction that is online right now. The auction ends on Sunday evening.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, catch the action on AM1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 4:45pm. The game is also available on internet audio and MiLB.tv.

