Series Opener with Timber Rattlers Postponed

July 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made-up tomorrow, July 7, as part of a seven-inning doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.

