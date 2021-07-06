Series Opener with Timber Rattlers Postponed
July 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made-up tomorrow, July 7, as part of a seven-inning doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from July 6, 2021
- Series Opener with Timber Rattlers Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Timber Rattlers Series Opener with Quad Cities Postponed - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 6 vs. Lake County - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes and Stats for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview July 6-11 - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons Homestand Preview (July 6-11) - Dayton Dragons
- Great American Beer Tasting Tickets on Sale Now - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Ask Community to Pledge Support for Legislation to Aid Minor League Baseball - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Series Opener with Timber Rattlers Postponed
- Bandits Void of Fireworks in Series Finale Loss
- Lacy Deals Quad Cities to Series Clinching Win
- Block, Bullpen Silence Kernels for Bandits' Third-Straight Win
- Quad Cities Drowns Kernels with 15 Hits in Game Three Victory