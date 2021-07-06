Dragons Homestand Preview (July 6-11)

July 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Back to Full Capacity

In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons have officially opened Day Air Ballpark to full stadium capacity. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you prefer. If you are not vaccinated, you should wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Single-game tickets for all 36 remaining full capacity home games through the rest of the season from June - September are now available for purchase through the following outlets:

- Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

- The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

- By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

- The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, July 6 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 8 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 9 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Jacques Pucheu (LHP)

Wednesday: Carson Spiers (RHP)

Thursday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Friday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Saturday: TBD

Sunday: Jacques Pucheu (LHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Saturday and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

Dragons 50/50

The Dragons 50/50 will be a rolling pot and will run from Tuesday through Sunday. The 50/50 ran this last homestand as well, and the pot grew to over $7,708. You can also purchase online (while not being at the game): https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/50-50-raffle.

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

- The Wendy's Friends and Family Deal is available for the Dragons games this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 9-11. The deal includes a Dragons ticket, Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher, and a Dragon's hat all starting at $12.00 per ticket. Call the Dragons box office at 937-228-2287 or visit daytondragons.com to purchase tickets.

Community All-Stars Honoree

- The Dragons Community All-Star Program sponsored by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony Financial will be honoring CareSource Foundation during a special inning break on Friday, July 9.

Hometown Heroes Honoree

- Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and the Dayton Dragons are recognizing St. Vincent Supportive Services for veteran families as their Hometown Hero on Wednesday, July 7.

Veteran Salute Honoree

- CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will honor Franklin Steward, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, the entire homestand against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Rob Schneider Comedy Show Tickets

- The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host their second comedy show at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12th at 7:30 p.m. Former Saturday Night Live and movie star, Rob Schneider, will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 7. Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio-08-12-2021/event/16005ADE83012105. Schneider is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.

Legislation to Aid Minor League Baseball

- On June 25th members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate introduced legislation to help keep minor league baseball across the country alive. U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Unlike their counterparts in Major League Baseball and other major sports leagues, MiLB clubs cannot rely on TV ad revenues to supplement the loss of proceeds from ticket sales, concessions, and in-person advertising. Even with the return of fans this year, many clubs are facing immense financial hardship.

- "We would like to ask the Dayton community to take one (1) minute to ask their Ohio representatives in Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act," stated Dragons president Robert Murphy. "All you have to do is visit https://minorleaguebaseballrelief.com/ and type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to co-sponsor this critical legislation."

Dragons On The Field

- The Dragons have been excellent at home this season, posting a 15-9 record inside the friendly confines of Day Air Ballpark. This series begins a 12-game homestand for Dayton, mirroring the length of the Dragons last homestand, when they went 8-4, winning both series 4-2. Dayton won the first three games of both those series versus the Great Lakes Loons and Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Dragons are a remarkable 8-1 in series openers this year, including five comeback victories. A consistent pair of narratives for the Dragons this season has been playing sound defense and winning close games. The Dragons have committed just 46 errors in 53 games, which ranks first in the High-A Central League. Dayton is 18-8 in close games (decided by one or two runs) this year and is 25-1 when holding a lead after the 7th inning.

- As is customary during a minor league season, new names have populated the Dayton roster recently, while familiar players from the early portion of the season have moved on. RHP Graham Ashcraft was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, where he has had continued success. Over his last six appearances between Dayton and Chattanooga, Ashcraft has not allowed an earned run - a streak that is now at 37 innings. Twenty-three of those innings came with Dayton, while 14 of them have been with Chattanooga. Due to his outstanding performance, Ashcraft was recently named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

- New players on the team include RHP J.C Keys (from Double-A Chattanooga), RHP John Ghyzel (from Double-A Chattanooga), and RHP Daniel Duarte (as a minor league free agent). Utility player Quincy McAfee was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, RHP Sam Hellinger was sent to Low-A Daytona, and infielder Jonathan Willems was promoted to Triple-A Louisville. Also, due to the promotion of Ashcraft, the starting rotation has changed. Jacques Pucheu made a pair of starts on the 12-game road trip in place of Ashcraft.

- Infielder Francisco Urbaez continues to be red-hot at the plate, now batting .311 and ranking fifth in the High-A Central League in batting average and sixth in on-base percentage at .397. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise ranks third in the league in OBP at .426 this year.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.