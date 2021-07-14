TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 14 at West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Right-handed reliever Michell Miliano transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform number not yet assigned)

Effective Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Right-handed reliever Jose Geraldo placed on Fort Wayne's Injured List

Utility Tyler Malone transferred from Triple-A El Paso to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform number not yet assigned)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-33) at West Michigan Whitecaps (27-32)

Wednesday, July 14 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 2 of 7 in Series | Road Game 26 of 60 | Game 61 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (3.64 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Wolf (4.84 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Whitecaps, 6-2. Fort Wayne was held scoreless over the first 5 innings, and trailed, 1-0, but shortstop Justin Lopez powered the TinCaps ahead in the sixth with a 2-run homer. Lopez and left fielder Grant Little had 3 hits apiece, as Fort Wayne added runs in the seventh and eighth, and 2 in the ninth. In his first start as a pro, Erik Sabrowski threw 5 innings of 1-run ball, while Sam Williams (2 innings, 1 run), Felix Minjarez (1 IP, 0 R), and Austin Smith (1 IP, 0 R) finished it off.

EXPERIMENTAL RULE CHANGE: As of Tuesday, the "Step-Off Rule" is no longer in place. Pitchers are no longer required to step back off the rubber before throwing to a base. In 59 "first half" games, the TinCaps stole 67 bases and were caught 24 times (73% success rate). In 2019, through 59 games, Fort Wayne stole 52 bases and was caught 21 times (71%). Entering Tuesday, the league as a whole had 912 stolen bases in 1,165 tries (78%). At roughly the same point in 2019, when the league had 16 teams, there were 836 stolen bases (69%). So teams went from averaging about 0.86 stolen bases per game to 1.2 per game.

A WIN WOULD BE: Fort Wayne's 4th in a row. The TinCaps have had only 1 other 4-game winning streak this season - June 20-24 @ Dayton and South Bend.

AT THE TURN: Midway through the season, the TinCaps are slashing (HAC rank) .228 (9th) / .337 (5th) / .357 (10th), .694 OPS (T-9th). Pitching-wise, Fort Wayne has a 5.12 ERA (9th) and 1.38 WHIP (8th). At 27-33 (.450 W%), the TinCaps are in last place in the East Division, and 10th out of 12 in the league. The team is -39 in run differential, also 10th.

KNUCKLEBALLER: Matt Waldron leads the HAC in innings pitched (64 1/3). He's also 7th in ERA (3.64) and 9th in strikeouts (64) as well as WHIP (1.26). With only 16 walks, Waldron ranks 7th in BB/9 (2.24) and BB% (5%). To put it another walk, he's struck out 4 times as many batters as he's walked - the 6th best K/BB in the league. For the season, 66% of the pitches he's thrown have been for strikes. When the ball has been put in play against him, it's been about 50-50 between ground balls and fly balls.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps have averaged the most free passes per game in the HAC, combining walks and hit by pitches. Fort Wayne is averaging 5 per game.

LITTLE LEADING OFF: Tonight marks the 4th time this year outfielder Grant Little is leading off. He's hit in every spot in the order except 3rd or 5th. Over his last 5 games, regardless of spot in order, Little is 6-for-14 (.429 AVG).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 20. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 117. Ornelas also has the 8th highest contact rate in the HAC at 91%.

JUSTIN TIME: In 10 games this month, infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .333 / .419 / .750 (1.169 OPS) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 11 RBIs. That's the 2nd highest OPS in the HAC in this range.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC with 19 stolen bases.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in the HAC in RBIs (40) and 7th in HR (10).

CLOSER: Carter Loewen is tied for the league lead in saves with 7.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 10-5 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 3-6 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

ALL-STAR ALUMS: 2017 TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. started at shortstop and led off for the National League in last night's MLB All-Star Game... 2014 TinCaps shortstop Trea Turner of the Nationals also played for the NL.

