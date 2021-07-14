Captains Offense Blasts Past Lansing to Win Marathon

(Lansing, MI) - The Lake County Captains (34-28) set a season high in runs during a 17-10 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-33) on Wednesday night at Jackson Field. It was the longest nine inning game in Captains history, clocking in at four hours and 25 minutes.

In the top of the first inning the Captains took an immediate lead for the second straight night against Lansing with a 1-0 lead. Brayan Rocchio singled with one out and moved to second on a single by José Tena. After a George Valera pop out Victor Nova delivered a two-out RBI single to right field to plate Rocchio.

Lansing tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning. After a leadoff walk to Jordan Diaz, William Simoneit scorched a double off the center field wall. When Quentin Holmes slightly mishandled the ball in center, Diaz scored easily to even the score.

With one out in the second inning Tena and Valera collected back to back singles. Nova dribbled a ball to the first baseman Simoneit. He hesitated, looking to second then fired to first base where the pitcher Richard Guasch was covering. Guasch dropped the ball allowing Nova to reach and Tena scored from second to push the Captains in front 2-1.

The Captains ballooned their lead in the fourth with seven runs to take a 9-1 lead. Guasch hit Clark Scolamiero to begin the inning and Joe Donovan followed with a single to left. Two batters later, Rocchio chopped a grounder to first that hopped over the head of Simoneit and into right field. Rocchio's single scored Scolamiero to give the Captains a 3-1 lead and made the shortstop 6-for-6 to begin the series. Two batters after Rocchio's single, Valera lashed a three-run homer over the left field wall to expand the Captains' lead to 6-1.

Nova followed Valera's homer with a double and the Lugnuts called on right-hander Leudeny Pineda to enter from the bullpen. After Joe Naranjo singled home another run, Aaron Bracho concluded the scoring by hitting a two-run homer to right off Pineda. The Captains batted around in the inning, sending 12 men to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits.

Lake County added more insurance in the fifth. Pineda hit Rocchio with a pitch to start the frame. After a passed ball moved Rocchio to second base, Nova ripped a two-out single to right-center that scored Rocchio. Nova's third hit of the game gave the Captains a 10-1 lead. Zach Rafuse relieved Pineda after Nova's knock and Naranjo greeted the new arm with an RBI double off the left-center field wall to expand the Captains' lead to 11-1.

Lansing cut into the Captains lead in the seventh with five runs to make the score 11-6, Captains. Kellen Rholl came out of the Captains bullpen and walked two consecutive Lugnuts then hit Lester Madden Jr. with a pitch. A walk of Marcos Brito forced in the second run of the game for Lansing. Nathan Ocker came out of the bullpen and surrendered an RBI double down the right field line off the bat of Shane Selman that plated two runs. Michael Guldberg drove home Brito with a groundout, then Jordan Diaz connected for a bloop single to chase Selman across the plate to bring the Lugnuts within five.

The Captains responded with six runs in the top of the eighth inning. Rocchio walked to open the frame, reaching base for the sixth time in the game. Tena singled to put two men on. With one out Nova walked to load the bases. Naranjo came through with a bases clearing triple to the right center gap. Naranjo was not on third for long, quickly coming across home plate to put the Captains on top 15-6. With the bases empty, Bracho walked to restart the rally. Scolamiero walked as well, then Donovan singled to load the bases. Holmes was up next and singled up the middle for his first hit of the day to drive in Bracho. Rocchio came to bat for the second time in the inning. He bounced a ball to second base where the Lugnuts forced out Holmes but Rocchio reached and Scolamiero scored to give the Captains a 17-6 lead.

Patrick McColl led off the bottom of the eighth for Lansing with a solo home run to right field. Lester Madden Jr. followed with a double down the left field line. With two outs Drew Millas lifted a sky high double to right-center that drove home Madden Jr. to bring Lansing with nine runs, trailing 17-8.

In the ninth inning Lansing scored twice to bring the score to 17-10. Simoneit reached on an error by Bracho with one out. Cobie Vance walked, then Elvis Peralta Jr. tripled down the left field line to score both Vance and Simoneit.

Xzavion Curry worked six innings on the mound to earn the win for the Captains (3-0). He allowed one run on four hits, one walk while striking out six.

Guasch lasted 3.2 innings as the starting pitcher for Lansing and took the loss (1-4). He surrendered seven runs, six earned on ten hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Daniel Espino is set to make his Captains debut on the mound on Thursday in game three against Lansing. First pitch at Jackson Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

