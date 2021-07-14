Beck's Homecoming Spoiled by Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Despite a strong start from Tyler Beck in his own hometown and a career effort at the plate from Alex Isola, the Cedar Rapids Kernels lost, 8-7, in 10 innings Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field. This marks the second time this season that Cedar Rapids (35-27) has been denied in its bid for nine consecutive victories.

Beck, a native of South Bend, left in line for the win after allowing just two runs to the Cubs (27-34) on second-inning RBI singles from Ryan Reynolds and Jake Washer. The right-hander fired a game-best six strikeouts with at least one strikeout in each of his career-high-tying five innings pitched.

Isola and Gabriel Maciel went deep early in Wednesday's marathon. A solo shot by Isola in the first inning put the Kernels ahead, 1-0. During the third inning, Maciel led off with a solo home run that evened the contest at 2-2.

Edouard Julien helped Cedar Rapids take a 3-2 lead within the fifth. Julien worked a 10-pitch walk for his Minor League Baseball-high 65th free pass this season, and he advanced to third via Isola's single before later scoring after a balk. However, the Cubs answered with a three-run sixth inning that swung South Bend in front, 5-3.

The Kernels bounced back in the seventh and eighth innings. Julien closed the gap to 5-4 when he scored on a seventh-inning wild pitch, but the Cubs got the run back with Tyler Durna's RBI double in their half of the inning. Camargo got another rally going during the eighth by coming home following a wild pitch, and Isola added a two-run, two-out, two-strike double for his fourth hit of the night to give Cedar Rapids its latest lead at 7-6,

South Bend did enough in the final frames to escape with the 8-7 victory. Durna hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to force the extra inning. Ryan Reynolds opened the bottom of the 10th on a bunt single that led to a game-ending throwing error that allowed Jake Slaughter to score the decisive run.

Dalton Stambaugh (1-0) tossed two shutout innings and won his High-A debut for the Cubs. Erik Manoah Jr. (1-1) was the losing pitcher after surrendering the final tally.

First pitch for Thursday's meeting between the Kernels and the Cubs is set for 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT), and Cedar Rapids right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, -.--) will make his High-A Central debut against South Bend right-hander Ryan Jensen (2-5, 5.48). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be on www.kernels.com.

