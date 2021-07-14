Neuroscience Group Field Is a No Peanut Zone on July 20 and July 21

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the return of their Peanut-Free Games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium when they return home next week. The games on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 against the South Bend Cubs will be Peanut-Free. This will be the twelfth season in a row for the Rattlers to hold at least one Peanut-Free Game to allow fans with peanut allergies the opportunity to attend games.

The stadium will be cleaned and rinsed this week while the team is away to remove as much peanut residue from the seats, the concourse, and other areas of the ballpark as possible. Even though peanuts and products made with nuts or peanut oil will not be sold, the Timber Rattlers cannot guarantee that all peanut residues will be out of the ballpark. However, every effort will be made for a peanut-free environment.

In addition to being Peanut-Free, there are other promotions scheduled for both games.

The game on Tuesday, July 20 is a 7:05pm start and features an appearance from Pikachu as part of Pokémania Night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt from 5g Benefits. It's also a Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100 and all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

The game on Wednesday, July 21 starts at 12:05pm for a Kids Rock the Ballpark Day with plenty of special surprises for the kids. It's also a day for the seniors as fans 55 & older may choose the Silver Foxes Deal from Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton with a box seat ticket, a bucket hat or seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hotdog for just $17. It's a day for the dogs, too, as fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm waiting for them for a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO.

Tickets for Peanut-Free Games on July 20 and July 21 are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

