Dragons 5K at Day Air Ballpark Next Saturday

Dayton, Ohio - The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is taking place Saturday, July 24, at 8:00 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition as one of the largest races in the Miami Valley region, featuring over 2,000 people each year.

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, the Dragons 5K will continue offering a virtual option for those that prefer that method for 2021. Participants that sign up for the virtual option can complete the race on their own time then input their time online by July 24.

All race participants (including virtual) will receive four (4) tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher's medal. The registration fee is $25.00 for ages 18 and up and $15.00 for ages 17 and under. The registration fee will increase to $30.00 after July 17, so be quick to register before this price increase. For the virtual race option, there is an additional charge of $10.00 for swag bag shipping or they can pick-up the week following the 5K at the Dragons Box Office.

Fans can still sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup or by visiting the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Sign up is also available on the day of the race starting at 7:00 a.m.

Early race bag and bib pickup for participants will take place on Friday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark located in front of the Dragons Box Office. Anyone not able to make early race bag pickup can pick up their bag and race bib before the race beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. and participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at the ballpark. Following the race, fruit and water will be distributed to all participants.

Once race results are finalized, winners will be posted on the Dragons 5K race page and will be contacted via email with information on how to claim their prizes. The top three male and female overall finishers will receive a specially engraved baseball bat and be honored during a special inning break at a Dragons game. Awards will also be given out to the top three overall males and females in each age group and top three finishing groups. Top groups will receive great group prizes and the grand prize is a luxury suite to a future Dragons game!

For any Dragons 5K related questions, please visit the Dragons 5K race page or contact Sydney Zengler, Sydney.zengler@daytondragons.com.

The 2021 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.OAdoctors.com.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 30 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

