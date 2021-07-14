Beck and Cerny Return to Lugnuts

July 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Austin Beck received from Triple-A Las Vegas

- Pitcher Charlie Cerny activated from Injured List

- Note additionally that infielder Marcos Brito is now purely a left-handed batter rather than a switch-hitter.

Beck, 22, joined Las Vegas from Lansing on June 26, playing in eight games in his first stint in Triple-A. He enjoyed a notable stretch in early July, homering in three straight games from July 4-6.

Cerny, 24, had been placed on the Injured List on May 31 after appearing in three games out of the Lugnuts' bullpen. He made four rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League, striking out seven batters while walking two and giving up three earned runs in six innings. The former UIC Flame had been drafted by Oakland in the seventh round in 2018 and is best friends with Lugnuts starting pitcher Reid Birlingmair.

The Lugnuts (29-32) play the second of a six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. on a Dog Days of Summer against the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 33-28) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

