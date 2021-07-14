Snappers Drop Slugfest to River Bandits 10-9

July 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - In a Wednesday affair that saw 19 combined runs, 26 total hits, and seven home runs, the Beloit Snappers (28-34) fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits (40-20) 10-9.

Quad Cities scored two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-run home run by Logan Porter. The Snappers had an answer. They took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with RBI singles from Bubba Hollins and Victor Victor Mesa, plus a sacrifice-fly from Ricky Aracena.

The River Bandits pulled away in the middle innings, scoring seven unanswered runs to take a 9-3 lead over Beloit. The Snappers rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to close the gap to 9-6. Quad Cities got a lead-off home run from Michael Massey in the top of the ninth inning to extend the lead to four runs, 10-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Thomas Jones and Kameron Misner hit back-to-back homers before Bubba Hollins doubled home, Troy Johnston. Beloit left Hollins, the tying run, on second base to drop game two of the series 10-9.

Beloit's Top Performers: Hollins went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Will Banfield had a pair of doubles and a walk. Jones had his fourth straight multi-hit game going 3-for-5 with a home run.

The Snappers square off with the Quad Cities River Bandits again on Thursday for their final series at Pohlman Field before moving into ABC Supply Stadium downtown beginning August 3. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.