Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Dragons July 14 Game

Dayton, Ohio - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host Paramedic, Nathan Heaton, EMT, Jennifer Domenick, and their employer, Kettering Health, for the unique Anthem Game Changers program on Wednesday, July 14, when the Dayton Dragons take on the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark.

The Anthem Game Changer program recognizes essential workers, and their organizations, for the relentless commitment to the community during the pandemic. Their selfless efforts to provide necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support throughout Covid-19 are immeasurable. Please join us to thank these Game Changers for their support and dedication. They changed the game for many in our community.

Nathan and Jennifer's Story

When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured we still had access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. Today, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and the Dayton Dragons highlight Nathan Heaton, Jennifer Domenick, and their employer, Kettering Health, for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

In the spring of 2020, Paramedic Nathan Heaton and EMT Jennifer Domenick paired up as an emergency transportation team for Kettering Health. As a transportation team, Nathan and Jennifer drove patients from an emergency room to one of Kettering Health's main hospitals. Along the way, one drives the vehicle while the other assisted the patient with their medical needs.

The emergency response team saw a direct impact of the pandemic. The volume of rides increased while the number of available COVID units decreased. This meant that Nathan and Jennifer drove thousands of miles and hours more to ensure COVID patients could reach appropriate care. In addition, the importance to keep riders safe meant following new health and safety protocols like personal protective equipment (PPE) and truck decontaminations.

But while this team was faced with adversity, they continued to put their patients and other staff at Kettering Health before themselves. Nathan and Jennifer would treat each patient as they would a family member; remembering to stay calm, communicate well, and keep things positive. During their time off or slower shifts, the team would also jump in and help with room visits at main hospitals and emergency rooms to assist with the overload of new patients.

After seeing the effects of their work, Nathan and Jennifer want to urge Dragons fans to not procrastinate and take advantage of the time we have now to see the people we want to see and take the trips we want to take, because there will be a moment when we will not have any more time. Their line of work unfortunately shows them too often that time with loved ones can be fleeting, and they do not want anyone to have regret over what they did not do.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons applaud Nathan, Jennifer, and Kettering Health for their commitment to provide for our community during an unprecedented time. They changed the game for many in the community! Please join us in thanking this Anthem Game Changer at the Dragons game on Wednesday, July 14.

