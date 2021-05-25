TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: May 25 at South Bend

The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Monday, May 24, 2021

- RHP Felix Minjarez transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Low-ALake Elsinore

- LHP Sam Williams transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: #26)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-10) @ South Bend Cubs (8-9)

Tuesday, May 25 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 7 of 60 | Game 18 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (2.92 ERA) vs. RHP Max Bain (3.55 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday afternoon, 8-3. Fort Wayne starter Matt Waldron fired 5 innings of 1-run ball, but Lansing erased a 3-1 deficit in the later innings. All 'Caps runs came in the third, as Grant Little produced an RBI single and Jonny Homza ripped a 2-run double.

SERIES REVIEW: The TinCaps and Lugnuts split their 6-game set. Fort Wayne outscored Lansing 31-11 in its 3 wins, but was outscored 27-5 in its 3 losses.

HITTING STREAK: TinCaps infielder Kelvin Melean has the longest active hitting streak in High-A Central at 9 games, dating back to May 7. During the sequence he's 11-for-33, slashing .333 / .371 / .424 (.796 OPS) with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs.

TIRSO'S TURNAROUND: Tirso Ornelas began the season 0-for-16 over his first 4 games and entered last week with his batting average at .088. But the 21-year-old from Mexico hit safely in all 5 games he played in vs. Lansing, going 9-for-20 with 5 doubles and 5 RBIs.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Tirso Ornelas 7 2B (T-1st)... Agustin Ruiz 15 RBIs (T-3rd)... Jonny Homza 13 R (T-6th), 17% BB% (8th)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott 32 SO (1st), .134 AVG (2nd), 0.66 WHIP (3rd)... Carter Loewen 3 SV (T-1st)... Edwuin Bencomo 0.64 ERA (2nd), .0.64 WHIP (2nd), 146 AVG (3rd)... Matt Waldron 0.97 WHIP (8th), 22 SO (T-9th)

SMALL BALL: The Cubs rank last in High-A Central with just 4 home runs. The TinCaps are tied for the next fewest with 12. (Cedar Rapids leads the league with 21.) South Bend's .625 OPS is also lowest in the circuit. At .684, Fort Wayne's OPS ranks 7th out of 12 clubs.

SENIOR STAFF: The average age for a Cubs pitcher is 24.1 years old, tied with the CR Kernels for most veteran in the HAC. The average age for a TinCaps pitcher is 22.9, 4th youngest. (League average: 23.3) At the plate, the average age for a South Bend hitter is 22.9, while Fort Wayne batters are an average of 22.0 years old. The 'Caps have the 3rd youngest lineup, while the Cubs rank are tied for 4th oldest. (League average: 22.5)

FIELDING FOLLIES: The Cubs have committed a league-worst 23 errors in 17 games... They've also allowed a league-high 41 stolen bases against.

ON THIS DAY: In 1935, Babe Ruth hit the 714th and final home run of his career... Willie Mays made his MLB debut with the New York Giants in 1951.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2018 TinCaps infielder Owen Miller was promoted to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday from Triple-A Columbus. The 24-year-old from Wisconsin who played in college at Illinois State was drafted by the Padres in 2018 in the 3rd round. Miller played in 26 games as a TinCap, slashing .336 / .368 / .495 (.864 OPS) with 2 homers and 13 RBIs. He's the 194th player in franchise history to reach the big leagues. He recorded his first hit on Monday against Minnesota.

