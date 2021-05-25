Kernels Take Game One of Series from Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels streaked out to a 5-0 lead and added four runs late in the contest to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-2 Tuesday night in the series-opening game at Perfect Game Field.

The Kernels (9-10) took a 2-0 lead on the second batter of their half of the first inning. Spencer Steer singled as the leadoff batter. Seth Gray followed with a homer to right. Timber Rattlers pitchers have given up at least one home run in eleven straight games.

The same Cedar Rapids duo struck again in the bottom of the third inning. Steer drew a walk to start the inning. Gray followed with a double to the corner in right to score Steer. Later in the inning Michael Helman doubled to right-center with the bases loaded to score two more runs and the Kernels were up 5-0.

Wisconsin (8-11) chipped away in the top of the fourth inning. Je'Von Ward extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single to score the first run. Chad McClanahan knocked in the second run when he grounded into a force out at second base.

Rattlers starting pitcher Reese Olson matched his professional single-game high for strikeouts with eight over five innings. He walked five, hit a batter, and allowed five runs on four hits,

The Timber Rattlers offense had runners on in every inning of the game except the second, but could only break through in the fourth inning. They had six hits, drew six walks, stole four bases, and had a batter hit by a pitch but stranded ten runners and were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Cedar Rapids put the game away with some late runs. Wander Javier singled in a run in the seventh and an error on the play allowed a second run to score. Leobaldo Cabrera cracked a two-run home run in the eighth inning for the final two tallies of the game.

Ward had two hits, drew a walk, and stole a base to lead Wisconsin's offense. He is 11-for-23 (.478) during his current hitting streak.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Perfect Game Field. Zach Mort (0-1, 3.38) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Kody Funderburk (0-0, 1.32) has been announced as the starting pitcher for the Kernels. Game time is 6:35pm. Catch the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:25pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 200 000 - 2 6 2

CR 203 000 22x - 9 8 0

HOME RUNs:

CR:

Seth Gray (3rd, 1 on in 1st inning off Reese Olson, 0 out)

Leobaldo Cabrera (1st, 1 on in 8th inning off Nathan Patterson, 1 out)

WP: Tyler Watson (1-0)

LP: Reese Olson (1-2)

TIME: 3:08

ATTN: 706

