Loons Re-Opening Day Set for June 1st

MIDLAND, Mich. - Let's do it again! The Great Lakes Loons are excited to welcome back fans to Dow Diamond for Opening Day Re-Opening Day when the Loons take the field against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, June 1st. The game marks the first time that Dow Diamond will operate at 100% capacity for a Loons game since September of 2019. The elimination of capacity restrictions follows the announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week at Dow Diamond that outdoor sporting facilities can operate at 100% capacity starting June 1st.

To celebrate, the Loons, in partnership with Hemlock Semiconductor, are offering 500 pairs of complimentary lawn tickets (1,000 tickets in total) for the June 1st game to Hometown Heroes as a token of thanks and gratitude for their bravery and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 500 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, active-duty military, or veterans that present a valid ID for their line of service at the Dow Diamond box office may claim a pair of tickets. The box office is open for claims May 25th - 28th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Hometown Heroes will also receive a voucher for a free meal, courtesy of Hemlock Semiconductor, when they enter the gates on June 1st.

Additionally, the Loons will be celebrating the triumphs of the Midland Area Farmers Market during the pandemic and Midland County flood in partnership with the Midland Business Alliance as part of the Small Business Tuesday series. Ten farmers market vendors will be featured on the Dow Diamond concourse, providing fans with great offers and information about their businesses.

Re-Opening Day will see the Loons take on the Detroit Tigers High-A Affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, for the first time at Dow Diamond this season. The Loons won four of six games when they visited Grand Rapids earlier in May. Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 Major League Baseball #1 overall draft pick, selected by the Tigers, will make his Dow Diamond debut when the teams square off on June 1st.

Single-game tickets and mini-plan ticket packages for the entirety of the 2021 season also go on sale on June 1st. To purchase, visit Loons.com, call the box office at 989-837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond between 10 AM and 4 PM, Monday through Friday.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

