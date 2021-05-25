Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes Packet

May 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 25, 2021 l Game # 19

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Quad Cities River Bandits (13-4) at Dayton Dragons (10-8)

LH Asa Lacy (1-1, 5.00) vs. RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 3.21)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Tonight's game is the first meeting. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

About the Opponent: Quad Cities has gone 13-2 since losing their first two games. Overall, they rank second in the league in runs scored and first in fewest runs allowed. The River Bandits starting pitcher on Tuesday is Asa Lacey, the fourth overall selection of the 2020 draft and first pitcher drafted.

Last Game: Sunday: South Bend 5, Dayton 4. The Dragons tied the game 3-3 with a run in the top of the eighth inning, but South Bend scored two in the bottom of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead. The Cubs held off a Dragons comeback in the ninth to take four of six games in the series. Dayton collected nine hits including three by Juan Martinez, who hit his first home run of the season.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise has hit safely in six straight games, going 7 for 19 (368). He has stolen four bases in the last two games and leads the team with nine on the year.

Reliever Jacques Pucheu has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings this season. Opposing batters have gone 3 for 30 against him.

Reliever Eddy Demurias has two saves and has not allowed a run in nine innings, giving up only three hits with a .107 opponent's batting average.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 7.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and five walks. He has struck out 14 of 31 batters faced.

Reliever Francis Peguero has not allowed a run in six innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has allowed only two runs in 12.2 innings, giving up seven hits (.163 avg. against) with a 1.42 ERA.

Lyon Richardson ranks third in the league in ERA at 1.10. He has given up two earned runs in 16.1 innings.

Team Notes

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 16 of the 18 games they have played this season.

HITTING: The Dragons rank fourth in the league in batting average (.233) despite batting just .208 in the South Bend series.

The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series vs. Great Lakes. They averaged 2.8 runs per game in the second series vs. Lansing and are averaging 2.8 runs per game in the series at South Bend.

The Dragons have stolen 34 bases in 18 games, a pace for 226 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 264). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .201 (best in the league).

The Dragons rank second in team ERA (3.19), 15 points behind Lansing.

Dragons relief pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.60 over the last 10 games, allowing only seven earned runs in 39.1 innings.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 13 errors in 18 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Reds top-10 prospect Michael Siani, a center fielder who spent the entire 2019 season with the Dragons when the club was classified as Low-A. Siani moves up a level on the Reds developmental ladder in 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled) and with the Dragons move up to the High-A classification, Siani returns to Dayton. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., May 26 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Zach Haake (1-0, 1.69) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 1.42)

Thu., May 27 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 8.22) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10)

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Grant Gambrell (2-0, 3.29) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Angel Zerpa (1-0, 2.29) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 4.82) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Asa Lacy at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft TV: Dayton's CW (26)

