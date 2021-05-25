Captains Announce Return to Full Capacity, Beginning June 2

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced that Classic Park will return to 100% capacity beginning on June 2. The announcement comes after the Captains received updated guidance from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as approval from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Lake County Department of Health. Single game tickets for Captains home games from June 2 through the end of the 2021 season will go on sale tomorrow at CaptainsBaseball.com. Please see below for updated health and safety guidelines that will take effect on June 2.

Face Coverings

Starting June 2, face coverings will be optional at Classic Park. The Captains continue to welcome face coverings in Classic Park and ask that fans kindly respect others' decisions regarding their own face coverings.

Tickets & Seating

Beginning on June 2, all seating options will be open without social distancing requirements. In accordance with MLB's updated policies, buffer zones between the dugout and bullpen have been eliminated, allowing fans to sit and congregate in the front rows. All suites will also return to full capacity.

The Captains respect those fans who feel safer maintaining social distancing. To help our fans feel safer while at Classic Park, special socially distanced seating options will be made available. Please contact Kate Roth at kroth@captainsbaseball.com for more information.

Policies through June 1

The Captains' health and safety protocols, as outlined for May home games, will remain in place through June 1. This includes pod seating and social distancing guidelines. In compliance with the CDC and local authorities, those fans who have not yet been fully vaccinated will be required to wear a face covering while attending Classic Park through June 1. Face coverings will be optional for fans who have been fully vaccinated. For these purposes, the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health define a fully vaccinated person as someone who received their final vaccine dose two or more weeks prior to their visit to Classic Park.

Vaccinations at Classic Park

In an effort to help protect the Northeast Ohio community, the Captains have partnered with the Lake County Department of Health to make COVID-19 vaccines available at Classic Park on June 18. Fans who wish to pre-register for a vaccine dose at Classic Park should register here.

Continuing policies

Please note that several policies and safety measures will remain in effect at Classic Park, indefinitely. This includes, but is not limited to, the Captains' bag policy, which prohibits items such as backpacks, purses and laptop. Diaper bags, clutches, wristlets and clear bags are all approved for entry into Classic Park. The Captains' outside food and drinks policy also remains in effect. Fans are not permitted to bring outside food or drinks inside Classic Park. For your convenience, the Captains have partnered with BlazeBite, which allows fans to order concessions from their seats without waiting in line.

For updated information on Captains tickets and policies, please visit CaptainsBaseball.com.

