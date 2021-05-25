Kernels Top Timber Rattlers, 9-2

May 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Several multi-run innings and strong relief pitching carried the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 9-2 victory Tuesday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (9-10) never trailed within the opener of its six-game series with Wisconsin (8-11).

The Kernels jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Seth Gray started the scoring on a two-run home run within the opening stanza. Gray added an RBI double in the third, and Michael Helman drove in two runs with a double of his own.

Wisconsin threatened in the fourth but only sliced its deficit to 5-2. Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single, and Chad McClanahan later brought in a run via force out, but the Timber Rattlers left the bases loaded to end the frame.

A pair of late outbursts padded the lead for Cedar Rapids. Wander Javier's seventh-inning RBI single coupled with an error allowed Spencer Steer and Gabe Snyder to come home. Leobaldo Cabrera capped the scoring by launching a two-run home run to left-center field during the eighth that secured a 9-2 Kernels advantage.

Jordan Gore, Tyler Watson (1-0), and Zach Featherstone combined for 5.2 innings of relief pitching with none yielding a run of their own. Gore inherited a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but allowed just one of those runners to score, and he also tossed a scoreless fifth inning. Watson (1-0) fired three shutout frames and was credited with the win. Featherstone struck out three batters during a shutout performance in the ninth.

The loss in Tuesday's series opener went to Reese Olson (1-2). He surrendered five runs in five innings but also registered a career-high-tying eight strikeouts.

This six-game series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Kernels left-hander Kody Funderburk (0-0, 1.32) scheduled to start against Timber Rattlers right-hander Zach Mort (0-1, 3.38). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will cover the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Wednesday's game features the transformation of the Kernels into "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" as part of the "Copa de la Diversión" initiative that recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture. Unique jerseys highlight this alternate identity, and special "Copa" merchandise is available for purchase inside the souvenir store.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.