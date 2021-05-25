Lugs Drop Loons in Series Opener

May 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Despite a game-tying Leonel Valera longball, the Great Lakes Loons (8-11) surrendered five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in Tuesday's series premiere to Lansing (10-9), falling to the Lugnuts 10-5. It was homerun number five for Valera, a team-best. Valera hit five homeruns in 122 games with Great Lakes in 2019.

Tuesday's game began what will be a 24-game season series between the two in-state rivals. The Lugs, now High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, were paced by shortstop Max Schuemann's 2-for-5 night with four runs batted in. Schuemann belted his third homerun of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Dodgers' first-round 2020 draftee Bobby Miller made his third start of the 2021 campaign, allowing his first earned run in 2 1/3 innings. Miller threw 47 total pitches, 21 were strikes and struck out two. Lefty reliever Jeff Belge gave up three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings, walking two. Jack Little (L, 0-1) recorded the final frame for Great Lakes, allowing five earned runs on six hits.

Lansing's Rafael Kelly was responsible for three of the four runs he allowed on six hits, striking out four in five innings. Dalton Sawyer (W, 1-0) struck out five GL batters in 1 2/3 innings, with the only hit coming on Valera's homer. Lansing pitchers combined for a 13-strikeout night, only walking two.

Miguel Vargas finished with a double on a 2-for-5 night, raising his batting average to .300. With his lone single, Andy Pages' on-base streak increased to 16 consecutive games, now on an eight-game hitting streak. Pages has recorded at least a hit in 11 of his last 12 games. Catcher Ryan January hit his second homerun in three games. January recorded his first homerun as a Loon in 2021 on May 22 on his way to a four RBI night.

A road series in Lansing continues with game two of six on Wednesday, May 26. Righty Jose Martinez makes his third consecutive start for Great Lakes. Opposing batters are averaging a .213 against Martinez in his 13 1/3 innings this season with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Martinez had a 9 1/3 scoreless consecutive inning streak entering his recent appearance vs Lake County, where he surrendered two earned runs in six innings on May 20.

Lansing throws lefthander Brady Basso, a 16th-round draft pick in 2019's MLB Draft from Oklahoma State. In 10 2/3 innings, Basso has 11 strikeouts and one walk in three previous starts this season. ESPN 100.9 FM carries live coverage of Great Lakes Loons baseball beginning at 6:35 p.m. EDT, first pitch at 7:05 from Jackson Field in Lansing.

The Great Lakes Loons looks forward to their return to a full-capacity Dow Diamond on June 1, as they'll begin a series of six games against the West Michigan Whitecaps, first pitch on Tuesday scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.