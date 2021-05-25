River Bandits Announce New Video Upgrades

Davenport, Iowa -- The Quad Cities River Bandits today announced upgrades to its in-game video production system that will allow fans both in attendance at Modern Woodmen Park and those watching at home to experience the highest quality production in team history.

Guests at River Bandits' home games are now treated to high-definition video and live in-game scoring graphics both on Modern Park's state-of-the-art video board and its new ribbon board, both of which are capable of displaying 4K content. Both the new videoboard and ribbon board were built by Peerless A-V; the new cameras and software were installed by the 12-10 Production Company.

"I've always said the best seats in baseball are right here in the Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park and today, with our new videoboard, ribbon board and high-definition cameras that's more true than ever," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "We've added three new high-definition cameras, cool new graphics, and new high-tech software programs. The 12-10 Production Company does cutting edge work and we're delighted to partner with them and the great people at Peerless-AV to bring a state-of-the-art major league experience to the Quad Cities."

In addition to the in-ballpark upgrades, MiLB.TV broadcasts of River Bandits home games now feature a scoring display and replay system along with a three-camera high-definition video stream. "This new equipment will be the backbone of the River Bandits production department for the next decade," said 12-10 Production Company owner, Brad Jagielski. "As technology changes, the team will be able to add new features to a system that allows the team to develop new creative ideas and maximize the full capabilities of the new system."

"The importance of digital signage within ballparks is more important than ever as teams seek to encourage fans back into the stands for live games after so long watching from the comfort of their own homes," commented Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. "Peerless-AV is pleased to have collaborated with Main Street Baseball to deliver digital signage solutions that significantly enhance the fan experience in one of the best parks in all of Minor League Baseball."

Fans can experience the new upgrades firsthand starting on June 1 when the River Bandits return home for a six-game homestand against Beloit.

