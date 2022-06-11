TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 11 vs. Lake County

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Saturday, June 11, 2022

Outfielder Robert Hassell reinstated from Covid List at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-33) vs. Lake County Captains (28-26)

Saturday, June 11 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 29 of 66 | Game 56 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. LHP Doug Nikhazy (No. 20 Guardians Prospect)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won for the second straight night, 2-1, over the Captains. Brandon Valenzuela tripled in the eighth inning to score Lucas Dunn and put Fort Wayne ahead for good. Kelvin Melean also homered in the first.

PLAY BALL: This is Play Ball Weekend around MLB and MiLB, celebrating the game and encouraging kids to play ball. Today the TinCaps are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club. Kids will have the special chance to watch the team's batting practice, plus play in the Sweetwater Fun Zone before the game. They're also being provided with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink. On top of that, they'll see the postgame fireworks from the dugouts, and receive a plastic bat/ball set.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 18-7 when scoring first (72% win rate) and 4-26 when they don't (13%)... Fort Wayne is 6-7 in 1-run games, and 3-7 in 2-run games.

BACK-TO-BACK: Friday marked the first back-to-back wins at home for the TinCaps since defeating South Bend April 16-17. The TinCaps now look for their third win a row, a feat they haven't accomplished - home or away - since April 23-24 @ Lansing, which included a doubleheader.

NOEL VELA: Minimum 38 innings pitched, ranks 6th in the Midwest League in K/9 (12.34) and 10th in K% (31). Vela is also 5th in the league swinging strike % (16). His 3.26 ERA leads all Fort Wayne starters.

COREY ROSIER: Was reinstated from COVID list Friday after being placed on it June 1. Even with missed time, still ranks 2nd in the MWL in runs (38), 4thin walks (34), and 5th in stolen bases (18). He's also 5th in BB/K (0.92) and 6th in both BB% (17%) and swinging strike rate (9%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Since May 19, has been one of the most prolific batters in the MWL, ranking 8th in average (.309). Also leads the team over that span in hits (17), home runs (3), RBIs (12), total bases (29), and OPS (.904). His triple Friday was his first in 83 games, dating back to July 22, 2021 with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

KELVIN MELEAN: Over the last week, Melean is batting .308. His .538 SLG and .895 OPS also lead the team in this span.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team MWL in K/9 (11.22) and total strikeouts (574). Fort Wayne is the only team with a K/9 above 11.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League (8.7 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.1 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers are 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 26 of 77 attempted base stealers (33%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 50, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 19, and Adam Kerner has caught two as well.

STEP UP TO THE PLATE: In partnership with the Red Cross, Parkview Field will be hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 14 (8am-2pm). Those who give will receive a ticket to game this season.

