Antico Ambushes River Bandits Again, Chiefs Earn Series Win

June 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - Mike Antico collected three hits and homered in his third consecutive game to help lift the Chiefs past the Quad Cities River Bandits 5-3 on Saturday in front of 4,038 fans at Dozer Park.

For the third night in a row, Peoria jumped out to an early lead and Antico was once again in the middle of it. He doubled to lead off the home half of the first and later scored on a ground out to make it 1-0 Chiefs. An inning later, Carlos Soto drove an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence to make it 2-0 Peoria. For Soto, it was his first blast since April 29.

Peoria starter Zane Mills did not allow a run through his first three innings of work. In the fourth, Quad Cities scratched an unearned tally. With the bases empty, Herard Gonzalez tripled over the head of right fielder Todd Lott. The relay throw to third base carried over the head of Noah Mendlinger, which allowed Gonzalez to pop to his feet and score.

With the score 2-1, Antico came through again. With Mendlinger standing at first, Antico launched a long home run onto Adams Street to push Peoria in front, 4-1. With a home run tomorrow, Antico would tie the franchise record for most homers in consecutive games.

Mills, who made his fourth start with the Chiefs Saturday, allowed a run in the sixth but ultimately finished the inning to qualify for the quality start. Mills allowed just two runs over six frames to earn his first High-A win.

After an RBI groundout in the eighth, Peoria took a 5-2 lead into the ninth. Leonardo Taveras, who had not allowed a run in his last seven outings, took the bump looking for the save. However, three straight River Bandits reached to load the bases with one out. Following a walk that cut the Peoria lead to 5-3, skipper Patrick Anderson turned to Andre Granillo to get the last two outs. Granillo promptly recorded a strikeout and a lineout to end the contest.

The Chiefs have now won three straight games entering Sunday's series finale against Quad Cities. Wilfredo Pereira will start on the mound for the Chiefs. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.