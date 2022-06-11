McGarry Promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga

June 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

First baseman Alex McGarry has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitcher James Marinan, who was on the Reds 40-man roster, has been designated for assignment.

The Dragons roster now stands at 28 players.

McGarry leaves the Dragons as the Midwest League leader in slugging percentage while ranking in the top five in home runs, runs batted in, and extra base hits. In 41 games with the Dragons, he batted .286 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.

The Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons tonight at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.